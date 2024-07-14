Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC lessened its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,972 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Luken Investment Analytics LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 258.0% in the first quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 475,675 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, May 13th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.53.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.29. The company had a trading volume of 16,748,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,136,806. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.94. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $150.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

