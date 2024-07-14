Codex Capital L.L.C. Raises Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Codex Capital L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 3.4% of Codex Capital L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Codex Capital L.L.C.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 23,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.9% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 184,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,321,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares during the period. TAGStone Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 13,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.21 on Friday, reaching $127.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,022,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,720,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $323.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.96, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.57. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.14 and a twelve month high of $134.63.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 342.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.