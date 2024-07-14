Clifford Capital Partners LLC Buys 8,046 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,258 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares during the quarter. GSK accounts for 3.3% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $12,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd increased its stake in shares of GSK by 71.3% in the first quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 21,141,012 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $909,063,000 after buying an additional 8,800,822 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in GSK in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,281,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK by 670.5% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,196,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,000 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in shares of GSK by 37.8% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,510,840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,065,558 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $558,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.16. 2,512,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,200,364. The company has a market cap of $81.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.89 and its 200-day moving average is $41.34. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $33.67 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. GSK had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 51.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.3762 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.35%.

GSK has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank raised GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GSK in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

