Clifford Capital Partners LLC Buys 30,040 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 272,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,040 shares during the quarter. Stericycle makes up about 3.8% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $14,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRCL. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,987,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,762,000 after purchasing an additional 705,586 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,061,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,601,000 after purchasing an additional 277,896 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Stericycle by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 303,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,049,000 after purchasing an additional 15,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.27. 1,452,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,490. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.86, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.38. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $59.45.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $664.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.42 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Stericycle from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stericycle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

