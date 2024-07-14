Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CWEN shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Clearway Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Capitl reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Clearway Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Clearway Energy
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Clearway Energy Stock Up 2.5 %
CWEN opened at $26.17 on Friday. Clearway Energy has a 12 month low of $18.59 and a 12 month high of $28.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.65.
Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.25. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.26 million. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Clearway Energy Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is presently 248.49%.
Clearway Energy Company Profile
Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Clearway Energy
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.