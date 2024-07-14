ClariVest Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,583 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 15.6% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 20,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMS stock traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $163.51. 277,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,604. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.32 and a twelve month high of $184.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.28. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $653.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 3,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $538,231.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,959,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.68, for a total transaction of $648,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,180.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 3,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total transaction of $538,231.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,070 shares in the company, valued at $17,959,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,004 shares of company stock worth $30,547,285. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WMS shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.88.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

