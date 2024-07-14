ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 29,114 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 70.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,288 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 29,114 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.6% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,426,000. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,220,234 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,715,790,000 after purchasing an additional 527,526 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $1,417,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $7.17 on Friday, hitting $511.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,570,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,267,959. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $499.58 and a 200-day moving average of $499.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $436.38 and a 1 year high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $597.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $581.44.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

