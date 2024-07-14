ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 104,172 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 69.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,172 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter worth $1,325,441,000. Harris Associates L P grew its stake in Centene by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 10,863,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,170,000 after buying an additional 6,881,450 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Centene by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,619,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,878,000 after buying an additional 385,839 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Centene by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,112,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,173,000 after buying an additional 467,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Centene by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,664,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,975,000 after buying an additional 117,243 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE CNC traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $67.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,033,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,546,665. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $81.42. The company has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Centene from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

In other news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at $23,313,710.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Featured Articles

