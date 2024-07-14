ClariVest Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of DigitalOcean worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOCN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DigitalOcean by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,391,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,583,000 after buying an additional 202,179 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter worth about $86,834,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in DigitalOcean by 7.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 921,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,187,000 after purchasing an additional 60,600 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 901,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,070,000 after purchasing an additional 241,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in DigitalOcean by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,417,000 after purchasing an additional 180,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DOCN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.20. 821,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,464. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $51.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.23. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.64, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.81.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $184.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $195,541.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,180.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DOCN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

