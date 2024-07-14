ClariVest Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) by 91.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 129,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,116 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ACM Research were worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ACM Research by 10.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,082,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,920,000 after purchasing an additional 399,854 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in ACM Research by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 473,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,246,000 after buying an additional 186,754 shares during the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in ACM Research by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,980,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,702,000 after buying an additional 1,229,839 shares during the period. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 350,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,640,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM Research Stock Up 2.6 %

ACM Research stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.49. 957,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,838. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.38 and a 200-day moving average of $23.93. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ACM Research, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $34.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. ACM Research had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $152.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other ACM Research news, insider Jian Wang sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $662,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,587,197.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jian Wang sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $662,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 253,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,587,197.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David H. Wang sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $2,052,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 590,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,460,363.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 240,329 shares of company stock worth $5,440,934. Company insiders own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

ACM Research Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

