ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $793,000 Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 36.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,538 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,470,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $486,912,000 after buying an additional 32,822 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,167,892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $127,207,000 after purchasing an additional 75,351 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 923,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $68,701,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 545,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,370,000 after purchasing an additional 57,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.86.

AEIS stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.87. 143,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,780. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.52. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.86 and a 52 week high of $126.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.97.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $327.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

