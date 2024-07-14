ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $3.61 Million Stock Holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 54.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 94,953 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Celestica worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Celestica by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,314,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,491,000 after purchasing an additional 147,417 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in Celestica in the first quarter valued at $3,248,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Celestica by 62.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 546,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,548,000 after acquiring an additional 210,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 502,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Celestica from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.22.

Shares of CLS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,201,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,495. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.12 and a 200 day moving average of $44.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 2.31. Celestica Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $62.09.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Celestica had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

