ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $2.90 Million Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 69.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Stock Up 1.3 %

Fair Isaac stock traded up $21.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,588.52. 119,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,152. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a PE ratio of 83.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,401.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,289.42. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $808.49 and a 52 week high of $1,605.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.20. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 62.28%. The company had revenue of $433.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,503,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,503,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total value of $580,406.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,229 shares in the company, valued at $44,222,055.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,014 shares of company stock worth $31,012,918 over the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FICO shares. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,319.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Fair Isaac

About Fair Isaac

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.