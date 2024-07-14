ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $2.80 Million Stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 69.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,043 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 46.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 197.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 207.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PECO shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.43.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.87. 704,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,053. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.62 and a 1-year high of $37.92. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.63, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.95.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 254.35%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.