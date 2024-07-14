ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $2.63 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 69.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,039 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,397 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,377,000 after purchasing an additional 727,185 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,293,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 179,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $1,292,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Intuit by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,304,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $12.54 on Friday, reaching $641.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,044,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,745. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $473.56 and a 1-year high of $676.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $179.46 billion, a PE ratio of 59.22, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $623.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $630.54.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $770.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $687.22.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $281,129.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,963 shares of company stock valued at $114,442,445 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

