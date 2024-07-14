Citigroup Trims Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Target Price to $52.00

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $62.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ZD. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ziff Davis from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Ziff Davis from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ziff Davis from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.88.

NASDAQ:ZD opened at $48.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.20. Ziff Davis has a 52-week low of $44.11 and a 52-week high of $75.58. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $314.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.71 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ziff Davis will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Ziff Davis by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 18,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Ziff Davis by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

