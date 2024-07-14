Citigroup Lowers Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Price Target to $80.00

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BRKR. StockNews.com lowered Bruker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Bruker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bruker from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.78.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $64.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Bruker has a 12 month low of $53.79 and a 12 month high of $94.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.63.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. Bruker had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The business had revenue of $721.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bruker will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.27%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Bruker by 51.8% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Bruker by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 34,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 16,466 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

