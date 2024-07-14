Centene (NYSE:CNC) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CNC. Baird R W raised shares of Centene to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Centene stock opened at $67.86 on Wednesday. Centene has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $81.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.34. The company has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centene will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Centene news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Centene news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,313,710.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 327,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,298,000 after purchasing an additional 112,605 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Centene by 435.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 16,304 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 305,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,655,000 after purchasing an additional 33,350 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Centene by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,215,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,239,000 after acquiring an additional 231,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Centene by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 947,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,320,000 after acquiring an additional 51,878 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

