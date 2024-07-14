Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $150.00 price objective on the stock.

CVNA has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Carvana from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Carvana from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Carvana from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Carvana from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.13.

Carvana Price Performance

Shares of CVNA opened at $136.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.75 and a beta of 3.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.64. Carvana has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $140.91.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carvana news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total value of $428,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,872 shares in the company, valued at $4,874,499.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total value of $9,808,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,712,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total value of $428,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,872 shares in the company, valued at $4,874,499.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,173,946 shares of company stock worth $246,635,306. 17.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 127.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

