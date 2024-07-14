CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 7,133.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 960,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $694,670,000 after acquiring an additional 947,011 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $60,445,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Ameren in the 1st quarter worth about $27,895,000. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd increased its position in shares of Ameren by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,574,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,925,000 after acquiring an additional 223,790 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ameren by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,289,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,335,838,000 after purchasing an additional 180,794 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,318,410.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,410.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $106,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,520.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEE. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ameren from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.20.

Shares of Ameren stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $73.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,032,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,692. The company has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.44. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $88.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.89.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). Ameren had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

