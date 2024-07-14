CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 510.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 837 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 355.3% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $97.13. The company had a trading volume of 6,465,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,942,289. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.07 billion, a PE ratio of 105.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Loop Capital upped their price target on Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.44.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

