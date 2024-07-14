CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1,925.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT stock traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $463.73. The company had a trading volume of 579,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,230. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $464.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $451.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.46. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $479.50.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.