CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Buys 183 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 968 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,218,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,568,798,000 after purchasing an additional 178,394 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,854,180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,475,698 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,280,190,000 after acquiring an additional 14,410,073 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,510,517,000 after acquiring an additional 980,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $1,128,322,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Price Performance

United Parcel Service stock traded up $4.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.35. 4,801,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,668,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.90 and a 12 month high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 94.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.