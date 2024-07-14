CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 800.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $494.82. The stock had a trading volume of 37,109,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,653,172. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $503.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $468.15 and a 200 day moving average of $442.58.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

