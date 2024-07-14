CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 138.5% from the June 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

CareCloud Stock Performance

CCLDO stock opened at $9.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.83. CareCloud has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $22.93.

Get CareCloud alerts:

About CareCloud

(Get Free Report)

See Also

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.