CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 138.5% from the June 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
CareCloud Stock Performance
CCLDO stock opened at $9.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.83. CareCloud has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $22.93.
About CareCloud
