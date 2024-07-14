CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF) Short Interest Update

CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 165,400 shares, a drop of 53.4% from the June 15th total of 355,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 57.0 days.
CapitaLand India Trust Trading Up 3.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ACNDF opened at C$0.76 on Friday. CapitaLand India Trust has a one year low of C$0.72 and a one year high of C$0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.77.
CapitaLand India Trust Company Profile
