Capital Wealth Planning LLC Trims Stock Position in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its stake in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Free Report) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,704 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,588 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Banco Macro were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $348,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 64,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $854,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

Banco Macro Stock Down 1.8 %

BMA traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.70. 134,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,133. Banco Macro S.A. has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $68.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.05 and a 200 day moving average of $46.46.

Banco Macro Increases Dividend

Banco Macro ( NYSE:BMA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $2.83. Banco Macro had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Banco Macro S.A. will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.742 per share. This is an increase from Banco Macro’s previous monthly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $20.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 38.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Banco Macro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Banco Macro

Banco Macro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.