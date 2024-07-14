Capital Wealth Planning LLC Has $545,000 Position in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC reduced its position in shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,793 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 336.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 9.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcelorMittal Price Performance

Shares of MT traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,624,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,285. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $29.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.77.

ArcelorMittal Announces Dividend

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $16.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is presently 47.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.60 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.30.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

