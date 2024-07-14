Capital Wealth Planning LLC Buys New Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CRWD. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.35.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CrowdStrike stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $371.32. 2,609,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,019,017. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.81. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.52 and a 1 year high of $398.33. The company has a market capitalization of $90.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 700.62, a P/E/G ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total value of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,525,067.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,868,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total value of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,961 shares in the company, valued at $64,525,067.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,675 shares of company stock valued at $76,681,402 in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.