Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Target Price to $17.00

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Freshworks from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Freshworks from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Freshworks from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.53.

Freshworks Stock Performance

Shares of Freshworks stock opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.25 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.58. Freshworks has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $24.98.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $165.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.53 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 18.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freshworks will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Freshworks news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $57,531.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,853 shares in the company, valued at $440,274.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $96,564.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,676.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $57,531.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,274.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,296 shares of company stock worth $443,630. Corporate insiders own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshworks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,311,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Freshworks by 14.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,530,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,134,000 after buying an additional 2,363,550 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Freshworks by 107.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,050,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,764,000 after buying an additional 2,097,280 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Freshworks in the fourth quarter valued at $44,919,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the fourth quarter valued at $36,303,000. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

