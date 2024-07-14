Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) Price Target to GBX 95

Deltic Energy (LON:DELT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 100 ($1.28) to GBX 95 ($1.22) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Deltic Energy stock opened at GBX 10.20 ($0.13) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -340.00 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 23.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 30.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Deltic Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 44 ($0.56).

Deltic Energy Plc, a natural resources investing company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas licenses. It holds licenses in the Southern and Central North Sea. The company was formerly known as Cluff Natural Resources Plc and changed its name to Deltic Energy Plc in June 2020.

