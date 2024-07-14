Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) Price Target to GBX 95

Deltic Energy (LON:DELT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 100 ($1.28) to GBX 95 ($1.22) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.
Deltic Energy Price Performance
Shares of Deltic Energy stock opened at GBX 10.20 ($0.13) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -340.00 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 23.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 30.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Deltic Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 44 ($0.56).
About Deltic Energy
