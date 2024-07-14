Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Short Interest Update

Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the June 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Callinex Mines Stock Performance
Shares of CLLXF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.86. 17,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,927. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.04. Callinex Mines has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $2.60.
Callinex Mines Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Callinex Mines
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Callinex Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callinex Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.