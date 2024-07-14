California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,488 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of California Resources worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRC. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 432,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,814,000 after purchasing an additional 53,400 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in California Resources by 179.8% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 420,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,127,000 after buying an additional 270,508 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in California Resources by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,299,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $180,440,000 after buying an additional 190,588 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in California Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,824,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of California Resources by 229.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 885,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,441,000 after acquiring an additional 617,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE CRC traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.40. The company had a trading volume of 952,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,967. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.41 and its 200 day moving average is $51.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.98. California Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.30 and a fifty-two week high of $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

California Resources Dividend Announcement

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.21 million. California Resources had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.53%.

Insider Activity at California Resources

In related news, Director Mark Allen Mcfarland sold 37,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $1,779,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,047,565.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on California Resources from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, California Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

California Resources Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

