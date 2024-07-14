Bubblefong (BBF) Price Up 3.2% Over Last Week

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Bubblefong has a market capitalization of $8.37 million and approximately $511,583.98 worth of Bubblefong was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bubblefong token can now be bought for about $0.0382 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bubblefong has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bubblefong Profile

Bubblefong’s launch date was January 9th, 2022. Bubblefong’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,037,177 tokens. Bubblefong’s official Twitter account is @bubblefonggame and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bubblefong’s official message board is medium.com/@bubblefong-friends. Bubblefong’s official website is bubblefong.io.

Bubblefong Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends is inspired by the classic arcade-puzzle games. They aim to provide a new-generation gaming experience to players by combining both modern and classic gaming genres so all types of players can enjoy Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends together.”

