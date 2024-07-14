Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Given New $97.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.44 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.86 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $82.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, April 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, March 15th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.31.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Brunswick

Brunswick Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $77.31 on Wednesday. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $99.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.87 and a 200 day moving average of $84.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.01). Brunswick had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 31.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $100,560.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $28,681.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $100,560.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brunswick

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Brunswick by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,266,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,331,000 after purchasing an additional 160,531 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Brunswick by 0.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,972,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,794,000 after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Brunswick by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,917,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,483,000 after purchasing an additional 47,053 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the first quarter valued at $124,840,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Brunswick by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,144,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,712,000 after purchasing an additional 278,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.