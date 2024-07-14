Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,108 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BEPC stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $31.19. 784,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,116. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -67.80 and a beta of 1.18. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $21.35 and a twelve month high of $32.83.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 2.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -308.69%.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

