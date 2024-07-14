Brokerages Set Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) PT at $71.25

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDTX. WBB Securities reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CDTX opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.01. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $24.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.93.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $8.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 73.46% and a negative return on equity of 201.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics will post -13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cidara Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stein acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.21 per share, for a total transaction of $105,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $324,701.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Free Report) by 71.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 3.57% of Cidara Therapeutics worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 35.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cidara Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.