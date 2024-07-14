Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Down 2.6 %

BYFC opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average of $5.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Broadway Financial has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $8.47.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.62 million during the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 2.15%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Broadway Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Broadway Financial Co. ( NASDAQ:BYFC ) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,020 shares of the savings and loans company's stock after purchasing an additional 19,918 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.73% of Broadway Financial worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.12% of the company's stock.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

