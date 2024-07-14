BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRCC. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of BRC in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of BRC in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BRC in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of BRC in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRCC. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in BRC in the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRC in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Alhambra Investment Management LLC increased its stake in BRC by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in BRC by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BRC by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

BRCC opened at $5.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. BRC has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $7.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.61 and a beta of 1.22.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $98.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.78 million. BRC had a positive return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. Analysts forecast that BRC will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

