BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.
Several research firms recently issued reports on BRCC. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of BRC in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of BRC in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BRC in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of BRC in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.
BRCC opened at $5.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. BRC has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $7.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.61 and a beta of 1.22.
BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $98.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.78 million. BRC had a positive return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. Analysts forecast that BRC will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.
