Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Position Lifted by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $188,129,000. AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,089,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,328,000 after purchasing an additional 315,495 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 279.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 265,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,410,000 after purchasing an additional 195,578 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth $29,007,000. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,185,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,620,000 after purchasing an additional 102,062 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

BAH traded up $1.18 on Friday, reaching $158.16. The company had a trading volume of 373,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,386. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.53 and a 200-day moving average of $145.62. The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $106.90 and a one year high of $164.43.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 68.12%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 44.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on BAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total value of $152,871.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,739 shares in the company, valued at $4,519,138.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $51,177.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total transaction of $152,871.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,519,138.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,255 shares of company stock worth $8,970,026 over the last ninety days. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

