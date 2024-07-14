Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.63 Million

Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 14th. Bone ShibaSwap has a total market capitalization of $112.31 million and $4.63 million worth of Bone ShibaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bone ShibaSwap has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bone ShibaSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000814 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bone ShibaSwap alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Bone ShibaSwap Profile

Bone ShibaSwap launched on July 5th, 2021. Bone ShibaSwap’s total supply is 249,999,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,917,843 tokens. Bone ShibaSwap’s official message board is shytoshikusama.medium.com. The Reddit community for Bone ShibaSwap is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy. Bone ShibaSwap’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bone ShibaSwap is www.shibatoken.com.

Buying and Selling Bone ShibaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bone ShibaSwap has a current supply of 249,999,401.82484713 with 229,923,350.6228802 in circulation. The last known price of Bone ShibaSwap is 0.48125097 USD and is up 1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 152 active market(s) with $4,487,018.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shibatoken.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bone ShibaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bone ShibaSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bone ShibaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bone ShibaSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bone ShibaSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.