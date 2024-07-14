BMO Capital Markets Trims Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Target Price to $109.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $109.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.42.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Duke Energy

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $105.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.76. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $105.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $81.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at $45,190,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,695 shares of company stock worth $2,750,815 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Duke Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 9,164.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 979,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,031,000 after acquiring an additional 968,723 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4,163.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 882,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,352,000 after purchasing an additional 861,854 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,515,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,599,000 after purchasing an additional 842,458 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Duke Energy by 242.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,044,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,348,000 after buying an additional 739,112 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,141,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,081,125,000 after buying an additional 509,039 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duke Energy

(Get Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.