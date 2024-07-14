BMO Capital Markets Increases Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $500.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $465.00 to $500.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software giant’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Argus raised their price objective on Microsoft from $475.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Microsoft from $465.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.86.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $453.55 on Friday. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $309.45 and a fifty-two week high of $468.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $435.94 and a 200 day moving average of $416.06.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,534,480.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1,290.0% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in Microsoft by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 188 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Microsoft by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 180 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

