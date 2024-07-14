BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give Altus Group (TSE:AIF) a C$59.00 Price Target

BMO Capital Markets set a C$59.00 target price on Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Altus Group from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Altus Group from C$59.00 to C$55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Altus Group from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altus Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$57.67.

Get Altus Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AIF

Altus Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Altus Group stock opened at C$54.39 on Wednesday. Altus Group has a 1 year low of C$35.29 and a 1 year high of C$55.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$49.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$48.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$199.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$198.85 million. Altus Group had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 1.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altus Group will post 1.9806823 EPS for the current year.

Altus Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

About Altus Group

(Get Free Report)

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.