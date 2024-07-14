Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $106.06

Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 106.06 ($1.36) and traded as high as GBX 109.60 ($1.40). Bluefield Solar Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 109.20 ($1.40), with a volume of 1,021,706 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 106.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 106.14. The stock has a market cap of £660.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 364.00 and a beta of 0.14.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 3,000.00%.
Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.
