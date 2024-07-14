BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Price Performance

NYSE MYI opened at $11.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.24. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

