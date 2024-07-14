BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MVF)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.4% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Price Performance

MVF stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.02. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $7.39.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

