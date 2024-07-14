BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLEGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.5% annually over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN:BLE opened at $10.91 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $10.94.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

