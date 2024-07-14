BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE MUA opened at $11.81 on Friday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $11.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average of $11.10.
About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund
