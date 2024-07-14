BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0882 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.
BlackRock Income Trust Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of BKT stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. BlackRock Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $12.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.82.
About BlackRock Income Trust
