BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0882 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock Income Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BKT stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. BlackRock Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $12.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.82.

Get BlackRock Income Trust alerts:

About BlackRock Income Trust

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.